Couple died bike-vehicle collision in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman died in a collision between a vehicle and a motorbke on National Highway near Linji area of Bolan district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victim namely Ijaz Ahmed along with his wife was on way home on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit them which was coming from opposite side due to over speeding.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies Force arrested a driver of vehicle for investigation.