Couple dies, 13 passengers hurt in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A couple was killed while 13 other passengers sustained injuries as a van collided with a tree after its tyre burst near Chak No 431/EB in the limits of Sheikh Fazil police station.

As a result, Siraj Din r/o Chicha Watni and his wife Nazeeran bibi died on the spot while Abdul Jabbar, Mushtaq Ahmad, Maheen Mushtaq, Bushra Jameel, Asif Imran, Musarrat Bibi, Allah Ditta and others sustained injuries.

Rescuers shifted the injured to THQ hospital where condition of three passengers was said to be critical. The incident occurred due to overloading as the van was carrying 25 passengers against a capacity of 16 people, Rescue 1122 sources concluded.