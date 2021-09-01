Couple dies as speeding trailer ran over them

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :A couple was crushed to death while another woman sustained injuries after collision between motorcycle and trailer in limits of Gaggu Mandi police station on Wednesday.

According to details, a citizen namely Muhammed Rafiq resident of 175/EB were coming to city from village riding on motorcycle along with his wife Ruqia Bibi and a relative.

When they reached near 185/EB, a speeding trailer coming from opposite side crushed them.

As a result, the couple died on the spot while the other woman sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital.

Gaggu Mandi police took the trailer into custody and started legal action into the incident.