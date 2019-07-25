UrduPoint.com
Couple Dies In House Collapse Incident In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:10 PM

Couple dies in house collapse incident in Lahore

A couple was killed while three other persons sustained injuries in a house collapse incident at Leel village at Ring Road, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A couple was killed while three other persons sustained injuries in a house collapse incident at Leel village at Ring Road, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the dead were identified as Munir Ahmad (60), and his wife Manzooran Bibi (50).

The injured persons included a five-year-old Raza, son of Abdul Sattar, Zahida Batool (13), and Atta Muhammad (27).

On getting information, the rescuers pulled out the bodies and injured from under the debris and shifted them to an area hospital.

