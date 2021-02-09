Couple dies in road accident

A husband and his pillion rider wife died in a road mishap on Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road in truck motorcycle collision on Tuesday evening

MUZAFDARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :A husband and his pillion rider wife died in a road mishap on Muzaffargarh-DG Khan road in truck motorcycle collision on Tuesday evening.

Rescue 1122 sources informed that Ishfaq (25) and his wife Nadia Ishfaq were returning to home after check up from Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital when the speeding motorcycle had a collision with a truck coming from opposite side.

They stated that the motorcyclist was coming from wrong side when it had an accident.

As a result both husband and wife died on the spot, the sources informed.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to DHQ, they concluded.