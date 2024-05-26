Couple Gunned Down In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A man and a woman were gunned down by unknown assailants here near Bagh-e-Sakoon Park in the limits of Gomal University Police Station on Sunday.
According to details, a 28-year-old Hanif Baloch son of Ghulam Nazir, a resident of Bhakkar was coming to DI Khan from Bhakkar along with his wife on a motorcycle when unknown assailants opened fire at them here near Bagh-e-Sakoon Park on Dhappan-wala Band.
As a result, Hanif Baloch died on the spot while his wife also received serious bullet injuries.
The body and injured were immediately shifted to hospital where the woman also succumbed to her injuries.
The police started investigation into the matter.
