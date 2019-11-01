Couple gunned down in Kohlu

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men gunned down a woman and her alleged paramour on suspicion of Siakari at Killi Sailachi area of Kohlu district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, unidentified armed assailants opened fire at a woman and her alleged paramour namely Sulaiman on allegation of having illicit relation and fled from the scene.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital where the bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.