Couple gunned down on suspicion of Siakari in Dhadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a couple on suspicion of Siakari in Dhadar area of kachhi Kathan on Monday.

According to Levies sources, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a girl and her alleged paramour Talib Hussain for having illicit relation between them.

As a result, both died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.