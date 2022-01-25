UrduPoint.com

Couple Harassment Case; Accused Raises Allegations Against Police

Published January 25, 2022

Couple harassment case; accused raises allegations against police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :One of the seven accused in the couple harassment case, Mohib Bangash has raised serious allegations against the investigating officer (IO) of the case Inspector Shafqat during hearing of the case in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Ata Rabbani on Tuesday.

The accused, after getting permission from the Judge to speak, informed the court that the IO came to the 'Bakhshi Khana' after the last court hearing and threatened and harassed him.

Another policeman named Ameer Hamza was accompanying Shafqat, who was sitting behind him and might be he was making a video, Shafqat said.

"They intimidated me and forced me to admit before them that I committed this crime," blamed the co-accused.

Bangash also told the court that he tried to flee the room but the IO and his companion caught him and warned him not to run again as they had the court orders of Judicial Magistrate Waqar Gondal. "I asked them to take me to the court," Bangash added.

He gave the same statement while talking to media outside the court that he saved his life by escaping the room as the IO and Ameer Hamza were making threats of police encounter if he did not confess the crime.

Upon hearing the allegations leveled by Bangash, Judge Rabbani summoned the IO Shafqat for questioning.

Rejecting the allegations, the IO told the court that he had went to 'Bakhshi Khana' to take a sample of the voice recording of the accused Bangash for the forensic test.

"I had obtained written permission from the magistrate in this regard," Shafqat said.

After this, the court resumed the cross-examination of the former IO of the case Sub-Inspector Tariq Zaman.

Co-accused Rehan Hassan Mughal's counsel Advocate Asim Mukhtar asked multiple questions to which the Sub-Inspector said that he was approached by Constable Hassan Mujtaba – a driver without uniform and any arm regarding the case.

Zaman informed the court that he remained the IO of the case for 24 hours since reporting of the case.

He said that he did not remember when and where Rehan was arrested. "Rehan has not undergone photogrammetry test or voice matching test. I don't even know who nominated Rehan and on what date", Zaman added.

The victim boy had handed over his own clothes and clothes of the victim girl to the investigating officer himself, he said.

There is no evidence of the presence of accused Rehan in any viral video or of touching the affected boy or girl, Zaman told the court.

Advocate Mukhtar also cross-examined the existing IO of the case Inspector Shafqat who told the court that there was no direct evidence against; he was nominated on July 8 on the statement of other accused.

Rehan made the video that had gone viral but it is not known from which mobile he made the video, Inspector Shafqat said.

"According to the investigation, two persons were making a video of the victim couple," he added. .

After the cross-examination of the both investigation officers, the court adjourned the hearing till 1st February. At the next hearing, Usman Mirza's counsel will cross-examine the investigation officer.

