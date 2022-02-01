Couple harassment case: defence lawyers complete cross-examination of IO, witness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Defence lawyers completed the cross-examination of witnesses as well as the investigation officer (IO) in a case pertaining to the harassment of a couple in the E-11 area of Islamabad that had went viral on social media.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani resumed the hearing of the case Tuesday during which all the accused person nominated in the case, including the prime suspect, Usman Mirza were present in the court room.

During the hearing, Sub-Inspector Tariq Zaman told the court that the serial numbers of the extortion money recovered from the accused did not match the court record.

He was responding to the questions raised by the counsel for accused Umar Bilal Marwat during the cross-examination.

The Sub-Inspector also stated that no witness was found in connection with the striping of the victim girl but the forensic report of the irrefutable digital evidence proved the presence of the accused and the striping of the victim.

After that, Usman Mirza's lawyer Malik Javed Iqbal Venus, the lawyer of accused Hafiz Ata-ur-Rehman, and the counsel for co-accused Idrees Qayyum Butt, cross-examined IO of the case, Inspector Shafqat Mahmood, and Sub-Inspector Zaman respectively.

The court then adjourned hearing of the case till February 8.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari was also present during the hearing.

While talking to media outside the court, she said, "Government's job is to protect every citizen against these crimes. State will protect the victims."