UrduPoint.com

Couple Held After Four Brothers Abandoned, One Killed

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:00 PM

Couple held after four brothers abandoned, one killed

A mother accused of abandoning her four sons has been arrested in Texas along with her partner suspected of murdering one of the boys, a local sheriff said Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :A mother accused of abandoning her four sons has been arrested in Texas along with her partner suspected of murdering one of the boys, a local sheriff said Tuesday.

Three of the children were found Sunday in a Houston apartment, where they had been living alongside the skeletal remains of their brother.

The mother's partner, 31-year-old Brian Coulter, was charged with the 2020 murder of the boy, who was eight years old when he died.

The children's mother, 35-year-old Gloria Williams, was charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence.

The oldest sibling, a 15-year-old, told police his brother had been dead for a year and that his body was in the room next to his.

Texan police believe the parents had not lived in the apartment for several months, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

The children had been getting food from neighbors.

The situation was "very horrific" and "very tragic" for the children, who were living in "deplorable" conditions when they were found, Gonzalez told a press conference.

He added that the oldest sibling had tried to take care of the other two younger children, age seven and 10.

But the two "appeared malnourished and showed signs of physical injury," Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Three of the children stopped attending school in May 2020, but action taken against the mother over their absence was dropped because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three surviving brothers are in the custody of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Twitter Died Houston May Sunday 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

ANF rehabilitation centers treat 13,200 drug addic ..

ANF rehabilitation centers treat 13,200 drug addicts

9 minutes ago
 DIG directs for improving services of Police Facil ..

DIG directs for improving services of Police Facilitation Center Nathiagali duri ..

9 minutes ago
 European stocks lower as Germany cuts growth outlo ..

European stocks lower as Germany cuts growth outlook

9 minutes ago
 IT sector projects get Rs 4,133.128 million

IT sector projects get Rs 4,133.128 million

9 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 568 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 568 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago
 PM Khan highlights human rights violations in IIOJ ..

PM Khan highlights human rights violations in IIOJK at int'l forum

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.