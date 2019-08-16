Couple held for raping, blackmailing' 45 girls in Rawalpindi

The police have arrested a couple for its alleged involvement in raping underage girls and later blackmailing them in Rawalpindi, police sources said on Friday

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) The police have arrested a couple for its alleged involvement in raping underage girls and later blackmailing them in Rawalpindi, police sources said on Friday.The police team has also recovered thousands of pictures and dozens of videos from their possession.

The nabbed couple, identified as Qasim Jahangir, and his wife Kiran Mehmood, also confessed of raping more than 40 girls and making their nude videos and pictures.In the recent past, the couple forcibly put an MSc student in their car and took her to a vacant house in Gulistan Colony where the alleged suspect, Jahangir, committed sexual assault of the student while his wife captured video and took pictures.The police sources said that the suspected woman was under interrogation and her husband has been sent to jail on judicial remand.According to details, the victim student was on her way back to home after attending a workshop when a woman pretending to be a student intercepted her on Tipu Road.

They were walking on the roadside when a car driving by a man arrived and the girl was pushed into the car.They took her to a house in Gulistan Colony where the suspected man, identified as Qasim Jahangir, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and his wife, identified as Kiran Mehmood, captured her nude video and pictures.Later, they started blackmailing the victim girl for dire consequences if she didn't meet with their demands.

The victim girl approached the police and registered a case against the couple.The police after investigation succeeded to arrest a couple who during investigation confessed their crime. The couple also confessed that it has been kidnapped more than 40 underage girls for the same crime.The police bosses appreciated the investigation team efforts and acknowledged their hard work and dedication towards their professional responsibilities.