Couple Held For Smuggling 2.6kg Charas Under Family Cover
Published April 08, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory Police's Sangjani Police team carried out a major operation on Tuesday and arrested a couple involved in drug trafficking under the guise of a family.
An official told APP that the suspects, identified as Rahim Gul and Mohammad Zeba, were caught red-handed while attempting to smuggle drugs. Police recovered 2,612 grams of charas from their possession. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
He said that during interrogation, the suspects revealed they were supplying drugs to young individuals, particularly students.
Police are now working to dismantle the entire supply chain. It was discovered that the accused smuggled drugs from Peshawar to Islamabad and sold them in the surrounding areas of Sarai Kharbuza, Dhoke Abbasi, and Dhoke Taman.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shakir Hussain Dawar, reaffirmed that a crackdown is ongoing against drug dealers who are poisoning the youth and fueling the narcotics network./APP-rzr-mkz
