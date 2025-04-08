Open Menu

Couple Held For Smuggling 2.6kg Charas Under Family Cover

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Couple held for smuggling 2.6kg charas under family cover

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory Police's Sangjani Police team carried out a major operation on Tuesday and arrested a couple involved in drug trafficking under the guise of a family.

An official told APP that the suspects, identified as Rahim Gul and Mohammad Zeba, were caught red-handed while attempting to smuggle drugs. Police recovered 2,612 grams of charas from their possession. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

He said that during interrogation, the suspects revealed they were supplying drugs to young individuals, particularly students.

Police are now working to dismantle the entire supply chain. It was discovered that the accused smuggled drugs from Peshawar to Islamabad and sold them in the surrounding areas of Sarai Kharbuza, Dhoke Abbasi, and Dhoke Taman.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shakir Hussain Dawar, reaffirmed that a crackdown is ongoing against drug dealers who are poisoning the youth and fueling the narcotics network./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..

11 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

11 minutes ago
 Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC ci ..

Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17

26 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality ..

Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes

40 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

40 minutes ago
 ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, a ..

ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..

40 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister

41 minutes ago
 Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record brea ..

Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 2024

41 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Develo ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting

56 minutes ago
 HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May

HITEC MENA to explore hospitality future in May

56 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Indian Prime Minist ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Indian Prime Minister to discuss future of bilate ..

1 hour ago
 DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan