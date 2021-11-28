UrduPoint.com

Couple Held For Staging Daughter Abduction Drama

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Mamonkanjan police have arrested a couple on the charge of staging a drama and making a false call to the police about abduction of their daughter.

A police spokesman said on Sunday one Khizar Hayat Sipra of Chak No 505 called the police for help on Rescue 15 helpline, stating that his seven-year-old daughter Ayesha Bibi had been abducted.

When the police reached there, it transpired that Khizar Hayat and his wife Nusrat Parveen had left their daughter Ayesha in the house of their relatives in Chichawatni and staged a drama only to implicate their rivals in a fabricated abduction case.

The police arrested the couple and sent them behind the bars.

