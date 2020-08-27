UrduPoint.com
Couple Held On Charges Of Drug Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:19 PM

Couple held on charges of drug smuggling

Police arrested a couple on charges of drug smuggling and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession here on Thursday, informed police spokesman

The Gujar Khan police under the supervision of SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin carried out a massive crackdown against drug peddlers.

During course of action, police arrested the drug peddlers identified as Muhammad Awais and Fatima Awais and recovered more than 7 kg drug from their custody.

Similarly, the police also apprehended another notorious drug smuggler Shahid Hussain and recovered 6.

5 kg drug from his possession.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation was on.

SP told media that the detained smugglers are involved in supplying drugs in various parts of Gujar Khan.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements and no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the innocent people.

