Couple injured in gas explosion in house

(@FahadShabbir)

A young couple was critically injured in an incident of explosion of fire in Naya Pul area here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A young couple was critically injured in an incident of explosion of fire in Naya Pul area here on Friday.

An official of Rescue 1122 informed that an explosion triggered by a valve of the natural gas occurred in a house in Al Shifa colony near Naya Pul leaving 27 years old Waqas Ahmed and his wife, 26 years old Aniqa Waqas, injured.

The explosion also badly damaged the house's structure and furniture as a portion of its wall on the elevation also fell on the road while deep fissures developed on some other walls.

He told that the injured patients were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH). The LUH's Dr Roshan Chandio informed that the couple was in a serious condition owing to which they had been referred to Karachi.

According to the Rescue 1122 official, the family living in that house had forgotten to close the valve when the gas supply was suspended on Thursday night as part of the daily load shedding of the gas.

The official told that in another incident of fire in a house in Data Nagar colony in Qasimabad, a small portion of the house was burnt.

He added that children were playing in the house when an air cooler caught fire and the blaze soon spread to a wall with open water supply PVC pipes which were also burnt. The family disclosed to the local authorities that the children had mistakenly set the fire.