Couple Injured In Gas Fire Incident
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 07:22 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A couple sustained burn injuries in a gas fire incident in the area of Millat Town police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday a couple had lighted a gas heater in their house situated at Millat Road near Gamanwala Chowk but the gas pipe caught fire due to gas leakage.
As a result, the couple including Akmal (28) and his wife Saba (26) received burn injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital after providing first aid, he added.
