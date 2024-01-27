Couple injured in gas fire incident

A couple sustained burn injuries in a gas fire incident in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A couple sustained burn injuries in a gas fire incident in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday a couple had lighted a gas heater in their house situated at Millat Road near Gamanwala Chowk but the gas pipe caught fire due to gas leakage.

As a result, the couple including Akmal (28) and his wife Saba (26) received burn injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital after providing first aid, he added.