Couple injured in Quetta gas leakage blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :At least two people including a woman received burn injuries at Podagali Chowk area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred in the house of Shair Ahmed due to gas leakage of blast.

As a result, a man namely Shair Ahmed and a woman suffered injuries.

The injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital for medical aid.

Police have registered a case and started further probe.

Further investigation was underway.