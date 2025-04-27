Couple Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A couple sustained injuries as two cars collided, head on, in Ahmadpur East on the Karachi-Lahore National Highway.
Rescue 1122 said that their control room received information that two speeding cars had collided head in Paki Puli area on the Lahore-Karachi National Highway.
“As a result, a couple suffered critical wounds,” they said.
They said that rescuers along with an ambulance rushed to the scene and provided the injured with emergency first aid on the spot. Later, the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
The injured were identified as 60-year-old Pervaiz and his 56-years-old wife, Shamza Bibi. They are residents of Bahawalpur city. Police are investigating.
