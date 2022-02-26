UrduPoint.com

Couple Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Couple injured in roof collapse incident

A couple sustained injuries as roof of a house collapsed due to cylinder burst at Baba Azam Chowk Ichra here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A couple sustained injuries as roof of a house collapsed due to cylinder burst at Baba Azam Chowk Ichra here on Saturday.

Police said that Salman (31) and his wife (23) were sitting in the room whenroof of the house caved in due to cylinder burst. As a result the both received injuries.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Services Hospital.

