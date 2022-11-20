Couple killed, 7 injured in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :A couple was killed while 7 others including 3 children sustained serious injuries as 2 vehicles collided with an overturned tanker on M9 Motorway near Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, on Sunday.

According to the police, a tanker carrying cooking oil from Karachi to Punjab overturned reportedly due to overspeeding, spilling its oil on the road.

One car after another struck that vehicle, taking lives of 55 years old Muhammad Altaf and 45 years old Yasmeen Altaf and leaving their 3 children Mahnoor, Atif and Farima injured.

Two persons travelling in another car were also injured.

The SHO Nooriabad Hashim Brohi later blocked the motorway near the site of the accident to prevent more accidents.

The overturned vehicle was removed from the road in around 2 hours with the help of a crane.

The SHO informed that the truck's driver Kali Khan and cleaner Rohan Khan were also injured in the accident.