Couple killed as car plunges into canal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A couple was killed when a car plunged into a canal in the precincts of Piplan police station.

Police said on Thursday that Muhammad Ilyas(34) r/o piplan city along with his wife Mahpara (29) was traveling in a car on Sargodha, Mianwali road when it plunged into a canal after its tyre burst near Chak 291ML.

Both died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 retrieved the bodies and shifted to the hospital.

Police were investigating.