Couple killed at home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A couple was found dead in their house in the area of Khurarianwala police station, said a police spokesman.

Police said on Saturday that Kashif Masih and his wife Saadia Bibi, residents of chak 77-RB Azafi Abad, were found dead in their home. Their bodies were found hanging from ceiling in a room.

He said apparently the couple committed suicide but their relatives suspected they were killed by someone and their bodies were hanged to conceal the crime.

The police registered a murder case vide FIR No. 75/21 under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Anwar Masih, father of victim Kashif Masih ,and started investigation. The bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem and legal formalities.