Couple killed by unknown outlaws firing in MUZAFFARGARH

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A man and his wife were shot dead by unknown attackers in the limits of Daira Deen Panah Police Station on Tuesday's late night.

According to police sources, a 30 years old citizen namely Muhammad Rizwan along with his wife was sleeping in his home at Chak No 522/TDA last night when unknown armed outlaws entered into the house and killed them.

Upon receiving the information, police reached on the spot and shifted the bodies to rural health center Daira Deen Panah for autopsy.