Couple killed for honor, IGP takes notice

Armed outlaw allegedly killed his sister and brother-in-law in the name of honour near Pathan hotel Head Muhammad Wala on Saturday

According to police sources, 25-years old Samina d/o Muhammad Ramzan and her husband 40-year-old Muhammad Abdullah Nizami who is journalist from Layyah were going to Multan riding on car when suddenly the brother of the girl opened fire on them near Pathan hotel Head Muhammad Wala. As a result, they sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The local people caught the accused Amir Ramzan and handed over to police concerned.

The deceased girl was belonged to Daira Deen Panah while her husband from Layyah.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Kot Addu for autopsy under police supervision.

Police crime scene unit and forensic teams have collected evidences from the spot.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police has started the legal action into the incident.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar took notice of killing of Kot Sultan Press Club president and journalist Abdullah Nizami from Layyah district and his wife.

IGP Punjab also sought report from RPO DG Khan regarding the incident.

DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah said that the police team has arrested the accused Aamir Ramzan, who was involved in the killing of the couple. The DPO further said that the accused will be brought to justice by fulfilling the legal requirements.

According to the police spokesperson, IGP Punjab Shahkar Faisal has taken notice of the murder of journalist Abdullah Nizami and his wife near Head Mohammad Wala Pathan hotel in Muzaffargarh and has sought a report.

IGP Punjab has directed the police officials to keep in close contact with the family of the victims.

The accused Amir Ramzan said that his sister had married on her own choice for which he killed the couple.