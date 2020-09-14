Couple killed, four kids injured in firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :A couple was killed while their four kids received bullet injuries in firing incident at Bhattha Goriyanwala chowk here on Sunday night.

According to police here today, unknown armed assailants stormed into rented house of Abdul Hameed and opened indiscriminate firing at home inmates.

As a result Abdul Hameed and his wife Naila Bibi died on the spot while their kids-- Waleed (18), Zahran (10), Maryyum (8) and Tahira (6) received bullet injuries. On information Police and Rescue- 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured and bodies to hospital. Saddar police have registered a case and started investigations. Meanwhile DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat have constituted a team head by ASP cityDr Abdul Hannan to arrest the accused as early as possible.