Couple Killed In Accident In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:08 PM

Couple killed in accident in Sialkot

A couple was killed in an accident near here on Friday.

The police said trader Abdul Rehman and his wife Razia Bibi were killed when a bus hit their motorcycle near village Othiyaan,Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :A couple was killed in an accident near here on Friday.

The police said trader Abdul Rehman and his wife Razia Bibi were killed when a bus hit their motorcycle near village Othiyaan,Daska.

The police shifted the bodies to a hospital for autopsy and registered a case.

