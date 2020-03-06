Couple killed in accident in Sialkot

A couple was killed in an accident near here on Friday.

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :A couple was killed in an accident near here on Friday.

The police said trader Abdul Rehman and his wife Razia Bibi were killed when a bus hit their motorcycle near village Othiyaan,Daska.

The police shifted the bodies to a hospital for autopsy and registered a case.