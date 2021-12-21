Couple killed in firing

Unknown armed men shot dead two people including a woman at Gola Chowk area of Nasirabad district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead two people including a woman at Gola Chowk area of Nasirabad district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victims were present in a house when armed assailants entered the house and opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to nearby hospital.

The identity of both victims and the reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.