Couple killed in motorcycle-tractor trolley collision in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) A couple died when the motorcycle they were riding on was collided with a tractor-trolley here on Chashma road last night.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Segri-Bangla on Chashma road when a motorcycle was collided with a tractor-trolley which was wrongly parked in the center of road.

There was no reflective tape on the trolley which caused the accident in the darkness.

After receiving information about the incident, the rescue team reached the site and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital paharpur where the deceased were identified as Muhammad Zulfiqar, son of Muhammad Zareef, a resident of Pipplan area of Mianwali district, and his wife. The deceased couple was reportedly coming to Dera Ismail Khan to inquire about the health of the woman’s ailing father.