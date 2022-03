PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants killed husband and his wife at Nowshera, said police on Saturday.

The police sources said that unknown gunmen opened fire on a couple at Misri Banda Nandrak area when they were on the way to Jahangira.

The police didn't disclose their Names and reason behind the incident.

The police registered the case and further investigation was underway.