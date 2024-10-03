Couple Killed In Restaurant
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A couple was killed in a restaurant by firing of unidentified assailants
in Old Kotwali police limits.
The deceased were identified as Muhammed Imran, 33, and Amna Imran, 29,
of Gulghast colony.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, taking notice of the incident, reached the spot and
ordered to trace the criminals at the earliest.
He constituted an investigation team under supervision of SP Gulghast division
Saifullah Gujjar to arrest the accused.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accused injured during police encounter1 minute ago
-
District health officer seeks public cooperation to contain 'Dengue Outbreak'11 minutes ago
-
World Smile Day: Smile boosts mood, lower stress11 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO to celebrate World Space Week11 minutes ago
-
Two tyre factories sealed21 minutes ago
-
Over 50 federal, provincial officials trained on integrating Carbon Markets into project development21 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for moon sighting of Rabi-ul-Sani 1446 AH31 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 58 kg drugs in eight operations31 minutes ago
-
Khurram Dastgir challenges Gandapur to replicate Punjab's development success51 minutes ago
-
Sirbaz to become first Pakistani to summit 14 eight-thousanders51 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital schools to be centralized, connected with Internet1 hour ago
-
PR approves stop for Business express at Chichawatni1 hour ago