Couple killed in restaurant

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A couple was killed in a restaurant by firing of unidentified assailants

in Old Kotwali police limits.

The deceased were identified as Muhammed Imran, 33, and Amna Imran, 29,

of Gulghast colony.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, taking notice of the incident, reached the spot and

ordered to trace the criminals at the earliest.

He constituted an investigation team under supervision of SP Gulghast division

Saifullah Gujjar to arrest the accused.