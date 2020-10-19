Couple killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :-:A couple was killed in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Sajid Shaheed police station.

Police said on Monday that Arshad Maseeh (45) resident of Chak No 40-SB along with his wife Maryam Bibi (36) was riding a motorcycle when a recklessly driven dumper hitthem near 49/NB. The couple died on the spot.

Police have registered a case against the dumper driver and started investigation.