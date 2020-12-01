Couple Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:00 AM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :A couple was killed and another person sustained injuries after a bus carrying passengers ran over the motorcycle here late Monday night.
According to details, Mian Muhammad Ashraf and his wife Tahira Bibi were going somewhere on motorcycle, when a passenger bus ran over them causing their death on the spot.
Another person Khuda Bakhsh, resident of Chak R-167/10, was injured and shifted to DHQ hospital after first aid by Rescue-1122.