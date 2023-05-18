Couple killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A couple was killed in a road accident near here on Thursday.

Police said that a speeding bus hit a motorbike rider couple near Roshanwali Jhal on Samundri road. Consequently, the couple, identified as Rasheed Ahmed and Nasreen Bibi, resident of Chak 67-JB died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team shifted both the bodies to Roshanwala police post.

Police have started legal action.