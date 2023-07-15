Couple killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :A couple was killed in a road traffic accident in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Muhammad Sharif of Chak No 29-GB, along with his wife, was going on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler struck against a roadside tree near Chak No 23-GB.

As a result, the man received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue-1122 shifted his wife to an area hospital in critical condition. Later, she also succumbed to her injuries.

The police handed over the bodies to their relatives for burial after completing legal requirements, he added.