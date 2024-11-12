Open Menu

Couple Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Couple killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A couple was killed in a road accident in Chak Jhumra police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 50-year-old Arshad Ali of Chak No.142-RB along with his wife, Shumaila (37), was riding a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them near Bangay Stop, Chak Jhumra.

As a result, the couple received serious injuries and died on the spot. The police handed over the bodies to their relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.

