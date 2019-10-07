UrduPoint.com
Couple Killed In Road Accident In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:51 PM

Couple killed in road accident in Bahawalpur

A Lahore-based couple died as their speedy car entered beneath a trailer on Bahawalpur-Karachi national highway near a sugar mills, police said

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :A Lahore-based couple died as their speedy car entered beneath a trailer on Bahawalpur-Karachi national highway near a sugar mills, police said.

Police sources said that a man who was official of prison in Lahore along with his wife riding a car was on way to his destination when his car met an accident. "Speedy car entered beneath a trailer plying on road next to the car near Ashraf Sugar Mills, few kilometers off Bahawalpur city after the driver could not maintain his control on the driving," the police said.

As a result of the accident, the man and his wife died on the spot. The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 ambulances rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH). The deceased man was identified as Malik Mahboob, Assistant Superintendant Jail Lahore. The deceased woman was recognized as his wife.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after autopsy. The police, however, have been investigating the accident incident. Further probe was underway.

