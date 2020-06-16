Couple Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:50 PM
A couple was killed in a road accident near Aminpur bypass, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station on Tuesday
According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Sarwar (40) and his wife Shamim Akhtar were travelling in a car when a rashly driven dumper truck collided with their vehicle near Aminpur Bypass.
Resultantly, the couple died on the spot.
Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.
Investigation was underway.