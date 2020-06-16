UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Couple Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Couple killed in road accident in Faisalabad

A couple was killed in a road accident near Aminpur bypass, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) -:A couple was killed in a road accident near Aminpur bypass, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Sarwar (40) and his wife Shamim Akhtar were travelling in a car when a rashly driven dumper truck collided with their vehicle near Aminpur Bypass.

Resultantly, the couple died on the spot.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Vehicle Car Died Road Accident Wife

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

23 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

31 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

39 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

53 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

54 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.