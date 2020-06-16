Couple killed in road accident in Faisalabad

A couple was killed in a road accident near Aminpur bypass, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) -:A couple was killed in a road accident near Aminpur bypass, in the limits of Sandal Bar police station on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Sarwar (40) and his wife Shamim Akhtar were travelling in a car when a rashly driven dumper truck collided with their vehicle near Aminpur Bypass.

Resultantly, the couple died on the spot.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.