Couple Killed In Road Accident In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:11 PM
Dumper killed a husband and wife riding on a motorcycle in Johrabad police limits on Tuesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Dumper killed a husband and wife riding on a motorcycle in Johrabad police limits on Tuesday.
Police said Muhammad Bashir 35, a resident of Johrabad city along with his wife Nargis 29, was traveling on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven dumper hit their two wheeler.
As a result both Muhammad Bashir and his wife Nargis died on the spot.
Police have registered a case against the dumper driver and started investigation.