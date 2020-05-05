UrduPoint.com
Couple Killed In Road Accident In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:11 PM

Couple killed in road accident in Sargodha

Dumper killed a husband and wife riding on a motorcycle in Johrabad police limits on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Dumper killed a husband and wife riding on a motorcycle in Johrabad police limits on Tuesday.

Police said Muhammad Bashir 35, a resident of Johrabad city along with his wife Nargis 29, was traveling on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven dumper hit their two wheeler.

As a result both Muhammad Bashir and his wife Nargis died on the spot.

Police have registered a case against the dumper driver and started investigation.

