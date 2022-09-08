Couple killed in road mishap in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A husband and wife were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speedy coaster on Wednesday in Nowshera district.

Police said the tragic incident occurred at Kheshgi village where the fated Gulmastan and his wife on motorcycle met the fatal road mishap.

The victims were going to fix marriage date of their nephew.

Police have registered case and started investigation.

Later, the victims were buried at their ancestral graveyard.