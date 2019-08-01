UrduPoint.com
Couple Killed In Road Mishap In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 56 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:40 PM

Two persons including a woman were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a woman were killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits.

Police said on Thursday that Abdul Khaliq (55) resident of Chak 134/NB along with his wife Salma Bibi (51) were traveling on their cart on Sillanwali- Jhang road when a recklessly driven van coming from opposite direction collided near chak Chando.

Consequently,both victims received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police have seized the animal loaded van and arrested the accused driver and registered case.

