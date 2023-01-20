UrduPoint.com

Couple Killed In Roof Collapse Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

A man and his wife were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to a cylinder blast in Tehsil Khar of Bajaur tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :A man and his wife were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to a cylinder blast in Tehsil Khar of Bajaur tribal district.

According to Rescue 1122, a man, Zabihullah, and his wife were killed when the roof of their house buckled in due to a gas cylinder blast in Sadiqabad area of Khaar.

Their bodies were recovered from rubbles by rescue workers and locals by hectic efforts. Bodies have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

