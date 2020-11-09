Couple killed on road in kasur

A man and his wife were killed in an accident near here on Monday

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A man and his wife were killed in an accident near here on Monday.

The police said Waqas with his wife Khalida was travelling on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven vehicle hit and killed them on Depalpur Road.

The Recue1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital while the police started investigation.