Couple Killed On Road In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:10 PM

A man and his wife were killed in an accident near here on Monday

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A man and his wife were killed in an accident near here on Monday.

The police said Waqas with his wife Khalida was travelling on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven vehicle hit and killed them on Depalpur Road.

The Recue1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital while the police started investigation.

