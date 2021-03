A couple was killed in an accident on Lahore-Kasur road on Friday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A couple was killed in an accident on Lahore-Kasur road on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, Allah Ditta with his wife Seema Bibi was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding wagon hit it near Nabi Baksh Stop.

As a result, the both died on the spot while the driver fled.