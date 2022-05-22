Couple killed over love marriage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The bodies of a couple were found near Suafaid Sang Road within the limits of Pir Bala Police Station, the official said on Sunday.

Acting on an information about the presence of two bodies on alongside road, the police team reached the spot and recovered both the bodies that were later sent to Khyber Medical College through Eidhi ambulances.

The deceased were identified as Aadil, a resident of district Mansehra and Mahnoor a resident of Mulazai, Warsak Road who were allegedly killed over love marriage.

Case has been registered and further investigation is underway.