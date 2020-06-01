Couple killed over love marriage issue in Faisalabad

A couple was killed for contracting love marriage, in the jurisdiction of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :A couple was killed for contracting love marriage, in the jurisdiction of Batala Colony police station.

Police said on Monday that Hamid (26) had solemnized marriage with Fauzia few months ago against the will of her parents and started to live in Batala Colony.

In a fit of grudge, the family members of Fauzia approached the couple in the pretext of reconcile and allegedly shot dead Hamid and later stabbed his wife to death.

The accused threw the bodies at different places and fled the scene.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.