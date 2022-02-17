UrduPoint.com

Couple Killed, Son Injured In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Couple killed, son injured in firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A man and his wife were killed while their son sustained injuries by the firing of unidentified persons at Kamahan Road Nishtar Colony area, here on Wednesday.

Police said that unidentified persons entered the house and opened firing on the family members and manage to escape.

As a result Muhammad Iftikhar (50) and his wife Razia Bibi (42) received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot. Their son namely Yasir (25) was also injured in this incident.

On receiving information, Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured person to General Hospital. Police and Forensic teams reached the spot and started collecting evidences.

Further investigation is under way.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Road Died Wife Man Family

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

18 minutes ago
 Russian Jets Unprofessionally Intercept 3 US Navy ..

Russian Jets Unprofessionally Intercept 3 US Navy Aircraft - Pentagon

22 seconds ago
 Maduro Ally Saab's Cooperation With US Undertaken ..

Maduro Ally Saab's Cooperation With US Undertaken With Full Knowledge of Caracas ..

23 seconds ago
 IG Probe Finds Ex-US Interior Secretary Failed to ..

IG Probe Finds Ex-US Interior Secretary Failed to Comply With Ethics Standards - ..

25 seconds ago
 Schedule of Further Steps to Be Formed After Mosco ..

Schedule of Further Steps to Be Formed After Moscow Sends Security Response to U ..

26 seconds ago
 Syrian Lawmaker Says US Uses Disinformation to Har ..

Syrian Lawmaker Says US Uses Disinformation to Harm Russia's Interests

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>