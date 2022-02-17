Couple killed, son injured in firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A man and his wife were killed while their son sustained injuries by the firing of unidentified persons at Kamahan Road Nishtar Colony area, here on Wednesday.

Police said that unidentified persons entered the house and opened firing on the family members and manage to escape.

As a result Muhammad Iftikhar (50) and his wife Razia Bibi (42) received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot. Their son namely Yasir (25) was also injured in this incident.

On receiving information, Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured person to General Hospital. Police and Forensic teams reached the spot and started collecting evidences.

Further investigation is under way.