Couple killed, son injured in motorcycle-trawler collision in Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A couple lost their lives instantly, while their son suffered serious injuries after a speeding trawler collided with their motorcycle in Larkana on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 reported that the incident took place on Reto Dero Road in Larkana where the deceased were identified as Lal Khan Chohan and his wife, Hanifa Bibi, while their son, Abu Bakr, sustained critical injuries, a private news channel reported.

The ill-fated family belonged to Sukkur, rescue sources added.

Soon after receiving the report of the accident, local police reached the site and shifted the dead and injured person to Chandka Medical Hospital’s Trauma Center in Larkana.

Police also arrested driver of the trawler and, after registration of case, started an investigation.