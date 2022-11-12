UrduPoint.com

Couple Killed, Son Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Couple killed, son injured in road accident

A man and his wife died in a road accident, however their son sustained serious injuries, near Sultan Colony, here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A man and his wife died in a road accident, however their son sustained serious injuries, near Sultan Colony, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding car collided with a motorcycle in the mishap.

The deceased persons are identified as Haji Muhammad Faqeer (54) son of Tagga Khan, Shamim Bibi (50) wife of Faqeer, resident of Sultan Colony.

In the mishap, their son namely Muhammad Ameer (25) also sustained injuries. He was shifted to DHQ Muzaffargarh. Police concerned is investigating the incident.

