Couple Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A truck collided with a car near Turaab Interchange Mianwali on Friday,

leading the death of a couple and injuries to three others.

Police said that a car was on its way to Mianwali city when a rashly driven

truck collided with a car near Turaab Interchange.

As a result, Riaz (44)

and his wife Yamna Bibi (33) died on the spot while Nouman (33), Fahim (23)

and Zulqarnain (20), all residents of Mujjg village sustained multiple injuries.

Police and Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the victims

to hospital for medical treatment.

Investigation was underway.

